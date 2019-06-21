



MIAMI (CBS4Miami) – The Florida Panthers and CBS4 honor World War II Veteran Joseph “Mike” Claudio in today’s Heroes Among Us, where we put the spotlight on men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Claudio enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was 17 and became a seaman aboard a ship on guard duty. His ship was in Honolulu and from there they sailed to Okinawa, Japan to safely bring in the Army when they were to invade the Okinawa Island in 1945 during the Battle of Okinawa also known as “Operation Iceberg”.

“There was no fear, it was something they knew they were going to do and it was something they looked forward to. After the war I ended up in Shanghai. I did almost two years of duty in China. What made me proud that we all had the same feeling of helping out to protect our country,” recalls Claudio.

U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Mike Claudio was honored at a Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side he proudly stood and thanked the crowd for this well-deserved recognition. It was proud moment not only for him but also for his family as they honored this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you U.S. Navy World War II Veteran Joseph “Mike” Claudio for your service and dedication to our country.