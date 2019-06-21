Filed Under:Florida, Local TV, Miami News, Politics, Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Touting spending on issues such as education and the environment, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he signed a $90.9 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

DeSantis said he vetoed about $131 million from the budget passed by lawmakers May 4.

“I think it’s a fiscally responsible budget. I think we put taxpayers first,” he said during an afternoon news conference in the Capitol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

