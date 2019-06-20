



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After 11 seasons in the NFL, 34-year-old Stephen Tulloch traded in his pigskin and cleats for coffee, biscuits, Fireman Derek’s Pies, beer, wine and more.

Tullock wants to bring the community together and to give back. The result? Circle House Coffee in Flagler Village, Fort Lauderdale.

“I thought of a place where we could bring people together from all walks of life, different religions, different colors. Have a place where we could share a common gold to pay it forward,” Tulloch told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“So every month we take donations and I match it to a certain point and we give back to different charities every month. That’s the calling, to bring people together ‘one sip at a time.’ That’s why Circle House Coffee was created.”

Merchandise sales are a part of it as well.

Stephen has teamed up with Panther Coffee in Wynwood to sell this exclusive 16-ounce bag marked with Stephen’s NFL #55 on it. Ten percent of every bag sold goes to local charities.

He says it was watching his mom as a kid that inspired his entire life.

“My mom was my role model. Seeing her hard at work day in and day out to provide for her 3 kids as a single parent, was all the motivation I needed,” he said.

Circle House also offers up drinkable selfies, compliments of the “ripple maker” which makes custom latte art. They surprised Petrillo with a photo and cup of coffee they found of her and actor Tom Hanks!

“Here’s me and Tom Hanks! It could be a Cup o’ Joe for me, but now it’s a Cup O’ Tom. I love it!” laughed Petrillo.

Aside from delicious breakfast sandwiches like the super tasty egg and cheese biscuit sandwich as well as the healthy option of an egg white and low-fat cheese muffin, Circle House offers lunch like the jerk chicken cheese sandwich with jalapeños and onions. It’s spicy and delicious.

A hot-seller? Something to chill you, literally. It’s the CBD infused Slushies. This one is mango.

“For me, CBS helped me with my post-career aches, pains, and inflammation… You truly feel that?” asked Petrillo.

“Big time,” said Tulloch.

Stephen even has a children’s book meant to motivate kids to work hard. For this philanthropic entrepreneur, Circle House Coffee and Drive Thru *closes the circle* on coming together to enjoy and helping others.

“Number one is giving back. I think if we can provide that in one area, here at Circle House, we can change the world,” Stephen said.

Circle House Coffee is open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more info: www.circlehousecoffee.com