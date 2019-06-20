WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There could be some traffic trouble on SR 836 Thursday night and Friday morning as part of the road is closed ahead of a traffic shift on the busy Miami highway.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, two eastbound lanes on SR 836 from NW 21 Avenue to NW 12 Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5:30 a.m. Friday in order to allow the contractor to prepare the road for a traffic shift.

Starting Friday morning, June 21, all eastbound travel lanes from approximately NW 20 Avenue to west of the Miami River will be shifted to the left towards the median.

The closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project.

This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

 

