Filed Under:Florida News, Holmes Beach, Prosthetic Ear, Talker, talkers

HOLMES BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Did you hear the news? Police in Florida trying to find the rightful owner of a prosthetic ear that washed up on their beach got a happy phone call from South Carolina on Thursday.

Holmes Beach Police Sgt. Brian Hall said a woman called saying the rubber ear they posted on Facebook belongs to her husband.

Hall said the Beaufort couple was vacationing in the Tampa Bay area when the man went swimming. She said he was trying to put the ear in his pocket for safekeeping when “a wave knocked it off his hand.”

This prosthetic ear was found in the sand on Holmes Beach, east of Bradenton, after the “World’s Strongest Man” contest on Saturday, June 15. (Courtesy: City of Holmes Beach Police Department via AP)

The police department posted a photo of the left ear, saying a local resident found it in the sand on Saturday after the “World’s Strongest Man” contest on Anna Maria Island.

Prosthetic ears can cost thousands of dollars. Hall said the department will mail it to South Carolina.

“We will put it in box. I hope nobody sees it and freaks out,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s