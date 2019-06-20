Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you plan on driving through Kendall this weekend, here’s an important construction alert.
The intersection of Southwest 117 Avenue and Kendall Drive will be closed in both directions from Friday, June 21 at 8:00 p.m. through Monday, June 24 at 12 p.m.
The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is continuing installation of a 48-inch water line along SW 117 Avenue.
Detour information for the intersection:
- Westbound traffic will be detoured at SW 107 Avenue to SW 72 Street
- Eastbound traffic will be detoured at SW 127 Avenue to SW 104 Street
- Southbound traffic will be detoured at SW 72 Street to SW 127 Avenue
- Northbound traffic will be detoured at SW 104 Street to SW 107 Avenue
- Turnpike access via eastbound Kendall Drive only
Additional Information
- Weeknight closures will take place Monday – Thursday from 10 pm – 5 am, as needed
- Use SW 104 Street/Killian Parkway or SW 72 Street/Sunset Drive as alternate routes when traveling east and west
- Use SW 107 Avenue and SW 127 Avenue when traveling north and south
- Alternate Florida Turnpike access at SW 40 Street/Bird Road or SW 152 Street
- Please follow the detour signs to avoid delays and use caution when driving in the area