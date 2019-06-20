  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Apple users now have another option if their iPhone or MacBook is on the fritz.

Apple has announced that its products can now be repaired or serviced at any Best Buy store in the US.

The retailer said specially trained Geek Squad employees will fix Apple devices.

Best Buy already offered Apple-certified repairs at select stores. That program now expands to its nearly one thousand stores in the US.

Apple said the chain’s locations means 80 percent of its customers live within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.

