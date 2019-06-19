



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a person responsible for shooting a ‘beloved pet’ with a BB gun.

BSO said it happened on or about May 27th near Sunview Park in Unincorporated Broward.

The park is located in the 1500 block of SW 42nd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The owner of the cat, named Wilson, took the cat to the veterinarian after noticing he had been acting strangely and being lethargic.

Wilson refused to eat and seemed to have trouble breathing, according to BSO.

X-rays revealed Wilson had been shot and still had a projectile lodged near his spine.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact BSO at (954) 321-4243 or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.