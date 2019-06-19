MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is in South Florida to raise funds for his re-election campaign after a rally in Orlando Tuesday night where thousands cheered and gave him a warm welcome.

“I’m thrilled to be back in my second home. That’s what it is my second home. In many cases I feel like I could say it’s my first home if you want to know the truth,” he said.

Trump officially kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign at the Amway Center. During the 78 minute speech, he sent out a rallying cry to his base.

“Our radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred, prejudice, and rage. They want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it,” he said.

The president has not been a fan of recent polls showing him lagging behind the top Democratic hopefuls like former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

While he didn’t mention the polls, he did urge his base to get out and vote in 2020.

“Our economy is the envy of the world, perhaps the greatest economy we’ve ever had in the history of our country. And as long as you keep this team in place, we have a tremendous way to go our future has never ever looked brighter or sharper,” said Trump.

The president also touched on popular themes, like building a wall on the US/Mexico border and curbing illegal immigration.

He also wanted help from supporters choosing a slogan for his re-election campaign.

“You ready? Keep America Great, he said as the crowed of about 20,000 cheered.

After the rally, Trump traveled to Doral to host a fundraiser on Wednesday where he is expected to raise about $18 million.

The campaign is expected to roll out a secure app that supporters can use to organize, donate, and get out the vote.