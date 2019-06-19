MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The North Miami police officer at the center of a mixed verdict following the shooting of an un-armed caretaker is no longer with the department.

North Miami Police confirm that Jonathan Aledda has been now relieved of duty without pay. To fire him, the department has to go through a process of termination. The department’s police union said they are ready to represent him.

In July 2016, Aledda responded to a call of a possibly suicidal man. When he arrived two men were in the middle of the street.

One was an autistic man named Arnaldo Rios Soto. The other man was his caretaker, Charles Kinsey.

Aledda said he believed Soto was threatening Kinsey with a gun.

Aledda fired hitting Kinsey in the leg, but missing the autistic man.

It turned that the ‘gun’ was actually a silver toy truck.

Aledda previously rejected a plea deal that included one-year probation and giving up his law enforcement credential, but no jail time.

Aledda’s first trial in March ended in a hung jury on the most serious charges.

Earlier this week, a jury convicted him on the misdemeanor negligence count. However, Aledda was found not guilty of two counts of attempted manslaughter.

Aledda faces up to a year in prison when he’s sentenced in the next few weeks.