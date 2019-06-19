Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami based Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation has awarded a full scholarship to a lucky young man.
Sergio de Miguel Jorquera, 17, of Vigo, Spain just got a full scholarship worth $200,000 to Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music.
The scholarship is offered thanks to the generosity of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
Sergio, who started playing the piano at the age of four, even got to meet with the Estefan’s.
This is the fifth scholarship the organization has awarded to the Berklee College of Music.
In the last five years, the foundation has donated more than five million dollars towards scholarships, musical instrument donations, and educational events.