WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Education, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, Miami, Miami News, Scholarship

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami based Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation has awarded a full scholarship to a lucky young man.

Sergio de Miguel Jorquera, 17, of Vigo, Spain just got a full scholarship worth $200,000 to Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music.

The scholarship is offered thanks to the generosity of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

Sergio, who started playing the piano at the age of four, even got to meet with the Estefan’s.

This is the fifth scholarship the organization has awarded to the Berklee College of Music.

In the last five years, the foundation has donated more than five million dollars towards scholarships, musical instrument donations, and educational events.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s