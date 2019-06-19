



BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Several cities in Broward will be sprayed for mosquitoes over several days starting on June 21.

From June 21 to June 28, Trucks will begin spraying at 10 p.m., weather permitting, and will end around 6 a.m. Areas to be sprayed include parts of Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Pembroke Pines.

The larvacide being used is VectoBac WDG, which is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas, according to the County.

The mosquito being targeted is the Aedes aegypti, a mosquito known to carry diseases such as Zika, dengue, and yellow fever, to name a few.

This type of mosquito loves to be around, and bite people more than most other mosquito species and it’s hard to eliminate.

One of the reasons the Aedes aegypti mosquito can be found around people and yet is difficult to get rid of is that it’s a cryptic breeder. Meaning, it can breed in the least obvious, most unusual places around homes and businesses.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito likes to breed in small containers that fill with water, preferably out of the sun. And it likes dark colors.

County officials said residents and business owners should get rid of standing water in common places where the insects can be found, including buckets, tires, fountains, bottles, cans, clogged gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, flowerpots and even bottle caps.

People living in these areas that are registered with the state will be alerted about the spraying 24-hours in advance.

Those residents experiencing problems with mosquitoes can call 3-1-1 or fill out an online form to request services from the county.

MORE ABOUT THE LARVICIDE:

The main ingredient in VectoBac WDG is Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti, strain AM6552), a naturally occurring, biodegradable bacterial mosquito larvicide. It is certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) and is registered for use by the US Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, VectoBac WDG has been reviewed by the World Health Organization and is listed as a recommended product to be used to control mosquito larvae.