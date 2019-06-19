  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly crash, Fatal Crash, Florida News, John Ringling Causeway, Local TV, Sarasota, Teens Killed

SARASOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — Three young Floridians are dead after a nasty wreck on a Florida causeway.

Authorities say two teenage brothers and a teenage girl were killed.

A Sarasota police news release says the crash occurred early Wednesday morning on the John Ringling Causeway.

Police say a car occupied by 19-year-old Oscar Flores, 17-year-old Daniel Flores and 15-year-old Isabella Paoletta was traveling west across the bridge when the driver lost control and hit a sidewall and a tree.

Investigators say Paoletta was ejected from the sedan, which then caught fire.

Sarasota County firefighters responded. Police say Flores brothers were found dead in the car when the fire was extinguished.

Investigators weren’t immediately sure who was driving the car or what caused the crash.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s