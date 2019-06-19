SARASOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — Three young Floridians are dead after a nasty wreck on a Florida causeway.
Authorities say two teenage brothers and a teenage girl were killed.
A Sarasota police news release says the crash occurred early Wednesday morning on the John Ringling Causeway.
Police say a car occupied by 19-year-old Oscar Flores, 17-year-old Daniel Flores and 15-year-old Isabella Paoletta was traveling west across the bridge when the driver lost control and hit a sidewall and a tree.
Investigators say Paoletta was ejected from the sedan, which then caught fire.
Sarasota County firefighters responded. Police say Flores brothers were found dead in the car when the fire was extinguished.
Investigators weren’t immediately sure who was driving the car or what caused the crash.
