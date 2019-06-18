MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Tuesday marks exactly a year since local rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside a Deerfield Beach business.

Authorities said the 20-year-old Plantation rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was leaving RIVA Motorsports when he was approached by two armed suspects.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said at least one of the suspects fired a gun striking XXXTentacion during the robbery.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m., on the 3600 block of N. Dixie Hwy. in Deerfield Beach, outside a motorsport business in Deerfield Beach, BSO said.

Video from CBSMiami News Chopper 4 showed XXXTentacion’s vehicle, a newer model dark BMW, just outside RIVA Motorsports.

At the time, police said the suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV. XXXTentacion was rushed to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Stephanie Martinez, a 29-year-old mother who lives in the neighborhood, was just coming back from the pool with her kids when she heard three shots. She drove to the end of the street and saw the rapper’s body in the car.

“He has his mouth open and his hand out. Two people went over and checked his pulse,” said Martinez, who also saw blood. “It’s just weird because he should’ve had security and stuff with him.”

XXXTentacion racked up huge streaming numbers — on Spotify, his “Sad!” had more than 270 million streams and was on its Top 50 chart this week in the United States and globally. He also had several songs that have been declared platinum, including “Changes,” ”Roll in Peace” with fellow rapper Kodak Black and “Look at Me!”

In an interview with XXL magazine, which named him an up-and-coming artist last year, the rapper cited Nirvana, the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur among his musical influences.

“Obviously, I’m one of the greatest of this generation, the upcoming generation, as far as artistry. … And I say that humbly,” he said in a video interview with the outlet.

XXXTentacion was initially one of two artists Spotify removed from its promoted playlists in accordance with its new policy on hateful music and conduct. But after a backlash in the music industry, Spotify backpedaled and said it would no longer attempt to police conduct and restored XXXTentacion to its playlists.

XXXTentacion connected to millions of fans musically. Among the topics he spoke about was depression and addressed it in his music.

In one video posted to social media, he said: “If worse things come to worse, I (expletive) die a tragic death or some (expletive), and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceive my message and were able to make something of themselves.”

He continued later: “I appreciate and love all of you and I believe in you all; do not let your depression make you, do not let your body define your soul, let your soul define your body. Your mind is limitless ….you are worth more than you can believe.”

Four men have been indicted in the rapper’s murder: Robert Allen, Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome.

