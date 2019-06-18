KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — A small sightseeing helicopter carrying three people crashed into the water off Key West Monday night.
The chopper came down about 100 to 150 yards off South Roosevelt Boulevard near Key West International Airport around 8 p.m.
There were no life-threatening injuries reported.
The pilot suffered a small cut above this eye and was taken to the hospital and quickly released, and the choppers two passengers did not suffer any injuries, said Peter Closi, who owns the Key West-based Air Adventures, according to KeysNews.com.
The pilot deployed the helicopter’s emergency floats before impact, which minimized the force of the landing.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the investigating agency.
Key West Police, the FWC, Coast Guard, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the airport, Key West Firefighters and Monroe County Airport Rescue Firefighters all responded.