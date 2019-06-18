MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the most trusted polls for measuring public opinion has former Vice President Joseph Biden leading President Donald Trump in Florida.

The independent Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday, shows Biden leading Trump by a margin of 50 to 41 percent.

The same poll also shows Vermont US Senator Bernie Sanders leading Trump by 48 to 42 percent.

Other matchups between Trump and other leading Democratic contenders show:

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 47 percent to Trump’s 43 percent;

California Sen. Kamala Harris at 45 percent to Trump’s 44 percent;

Former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke at 45 percent to Trump’s 44 percent;

44 percent for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to 43 percent for Trump.The poll also reveals:

Biden leads 58 – 34 percent among women, as men go 49 percent for Trump and 42 percent for Biden.

Trump leads 52 – 42 percent among white voters, while Biden leads 79 – 9 percent among black voters and 57 – 32 percent among Hispanic voters.

Republicans back Trump 90 – 7 percent. Biden leads 91 – 3 percent among Democrats and 54 – 32 percent among independent voters.

Most Florida voters, 54 percent, say they are better off financially today than they were in 2016, as 23 percent say they are worse off.

Florida voters still give Trump a negative 44 – 51 percent job approval rating, his best approval rating in the state since he was elected and up from a negative 41 – 53 percent score in a March 14 Quinnipiac University poll.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,279 Florida voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.