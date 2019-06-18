



ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – The 2020 Presidential Election is still well over a year away.

Newspaper endorsements generally come in the months leading up to the election, but certainly not this early.

With Donald Trump in Orlando to formally announce his reelection, the city’s hometown paper has come out and boldly said it won’t endorse the president.

The Orlando Sentinel said in an editorial Tuesday that some readers may wonder how the publication can eliminate a candidate before anyone knows who his opponent will be, so far in advance.

The Sentinel answers that it’s “because there’s no point pretending we would ever recommend that readers vote for Trump.”

The publication says it has had enough of “the chaos, the division, the schoolyard insults, the self-aggrandizement, the corruption, and especially the lies.”

The chair of the local Republican Party didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

