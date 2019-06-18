



MIAMI (CBSMiami)- The Miami-Dade police officer who was suspended for the controversial arrest of Dyma Loving was declared indigent by a judge on Tuesday morning.

Officer Alejandro Giraldo is not working or earning any money, which means he can no longer afford his attorney.

The court must now appoint a public defender or attorney to represent Giraldo for the remainder of his case.

Giraldo was arrested in May for official misconduct for lying on a police report, a 3rd-degree felony, and a misdemeanor battery in the arrest of Dyma Loving.

On March 5, Loving had called 911 to say that she and her friend Adrianne Green were threatened by a man with a gun.

When police arrived at the scene, Loving claims that instead of receiving protection from the police, she was assaulted by Giraldo.

The entire incident was caught on cellphone video and Giraldo’s body cam.

When Giraldo tried to handcuff Loving and she resisted, he put both arms around her head and dragged her to the ground.

Loving was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. But those charges were dropped.

She filed a civil lawsuit against the Miami-Dade Police Department, which eventually resulted in Giraldo’s arrest.

Giraldo bonded out on May 6 and was suspended with pay until his May 24 arraignment hearing.

Since then, Giraldo has been on unpaid suspension.

Giraldo’s next court date is set for August 9 and his next trial date for August 19.