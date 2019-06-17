  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida Man, Florida News, Local TV


BREVARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) — A Florida man remains jailed on charges of stealing pool floats for sex “instead of raping women.”

According to Florida Today, the Palm Bay Police Department stopped Christopher Monnin, 35, as he was riding his bike around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13.

He was acting suspicious, according to a police report and police found he had a garbage bag full of deflated pool floats.

Monnin allegedly admitted to going into the backyards of homes and stealing their pool toys.  About 75 floats were found in Monnin’s possession, police say.

Christopher Monnin (Courtesy: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

The report says that Monnin stated that he sexually gratifies himself with the pool floats instead of raping women.

Monnin is currently in the Brevard County Jail charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief, and petit theft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s