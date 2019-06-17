BREVARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) — A Florida man remains jailed on charges of stealing pool floats for sex “instead of raping women.”
According to Florida Today, the Palm Bay Police Department stopped Christopher Monnin, 35, as he was riding his bike around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13.
He was acting suspicious, according to a police report and police found he had a garbage bag full of deflated pool floats.
Monnin allegedly admitted to going into the backyards of homes and stealing their pool toys. About 75 floats were found in Monnin’s possession, police say.
The report says that Monnin stated that he sexually gratifies himself with the pool floats instead of raping women.
Monnin is currently in the Brevard County Jail charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief, and petit theft.