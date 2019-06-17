MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Congressman Brian Mast is demanding transparency from the Army Corp of Engineers when it comes to the toxic blue-green algae plaguing parts of the treasure coast.

Toxic blue-green algae occur when water is released from Lake Okeechobee into the coastal rivers.

Representative Mast just introduced a bill that would force the Army Corps of Engineers to alert residents when making decisions about Florida’s waterways.

“It is truly their responsibility to level people know that they’re sending toxic levels.”

“I don’t think that they want to let people know that they’re sending toxic levels because that make it a lot more difficult for them to come to the coast to say sorry we had to send you this water and if we get to raise our hand and say, woah! Pump the breaks for a minute here.”

“You understand that what you’re sending is very, very toxic.”

Last week, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced that Lake Okeechobee did have hazardous levels of toxins.

Mast represents Florida’s 18th congressional district, which includes an area stretching from Ft. Pierce to Palm Beach.