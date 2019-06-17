FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Father’s Day came to a deadly end in one Lauderhill neighborhood.

Just after 11:30 p.m., police received word of shots fired in the 2600 block of NW 56th Avenue.

Arriving officers found an unconscious man on the ground between apartment buildings who had been shot multiple times. Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.

Angela Lee, who lives in the area, said she was coming home from work when she heard the gunshots.

“I was in my car with my boyfriend when we heard the gunshots. So we didn’t get out of the car at that time. We got out of the car, the yellow tape was there, and we saw, I don’t know if it was a kid or a young youth, but somebody passed away right there covered up,” she said.

Lee said she was concerned because her grandchildren always play outside.

“I have grandchildren, I thought of them. I was praying it wasn’t one of mine,” she said.

Lee added that she had recently moved to the area and the thought of a deadly shooting scared her.