  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMIncredible Dog Challenge
    4:00 PMMajor League Rugby
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida News, Homestead, Local TV, Miami News, Migrant Facility, Politics, South Florida, Unaccompanied Minors

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami/AP) — Immigration has been one of the biggest issues, both politically and as a humanitarian concern, in the US for the past couple years.

Hundreds of protesters are gathering in South Florida to protest outside a facility that has become the nation’s biggest location for detaining immigrant children.

A coalition of religious groups and immigrant advocates said Sunday they want the detention center in Homestead, Florida, closed.

Organizer Kristin Kumpf says 800 people from 22 states have RSVPed for the protest being held on Father’s Day.

Immigrant advocates have filed legal documents trying to force the Trump administration to quickly release immigrant children from a Florida detention center.

The advocates accuse the administration of violating a decades-old settlement that they say requires children to be promptly released to relatives or other sponsors, or sent to child care facilities.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s