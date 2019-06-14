Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A traffic stop turned into a police chase for Miami-Dade Police officers in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.
Officers were conducting the traffic stop of a Ford sedan on NW 20 Ave and 72 St, when the man behind the wheel drove off.
While trying to make his escape, the suspect struck an officer and crashed into a police cruiser, MDPD said.
According to police, the man ditched his car and took off on foot at the 3000 block of NW 56 St.
MDPD was able to find the suspect nearby and he was taken into custody.
Police said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the officer hit for minor injuries.
The man was the only person inside the vehicle.