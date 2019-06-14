  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police Chase, Miami-Dade Police Department, Northwest Miami-Dade, Officer Struck

MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A traffic stop turned into a police chase for Miami-Dade Police officers in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.

Officers were conducting the traffic stop of a Ford sedan on NW 20 Ave and 72 St, when the man behind the wheel drove off.

While trying to make his escape, the suspect struck an officer and crashed into a police cruiser, MDPD said.

According to police, the man ditched his car and took off on foot at the 3000 block of NW 56 St.

MDPD was able to find the suspect nearby and he was taken into custody.

Police said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the officer hit for minor injuries.

The man was the only person inside the vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s