MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A North Miami grandmother is taking the phrase, ‘It’s never too late,’ to a whole new level after she became a U.S. citizen at the dazzling age of 103.

On Friday, Andrea Joseph and 100 others were sworn-in as US citizens.

Joseph was born on August 15, 1915 in Jacmel Haiti and migrated to the United States as a permanent resident over 15 years ago.

Mildred Ogé, Joseph’s granddaughter, said she and her family are proud of her grandmother’s milestone and they believe she might be the oldest citizen in their zip code.

(Courtesy of Mildred Ogé)

Miami-Dade County District 2 Commissioner Jean Monestime also congratulated Joseph for her impressive accomplishment.

Look at Joseph show off those new citizenship papers in front of Lady Liberty herself.

