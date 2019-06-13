MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A City of Miami Police officer was accidentally Tased by his partner while taking a drug suspect into custody and now there is cell phone video of the incident.

The incident took place at SW 10th Avenue and 4th Street in Little Havana on January 4.

In the video, you can hear a woman yell, “Oh my God, he shot himself,” but that’s not exactly what happened.

According to the police report, two officers witnessed an apparent drug transaction between two homeless men identified as 56-year-old Lazaro Perez, and 28-year-old Rigoberto Castillo.

As Officers Casiano and Castillo (no relation to the subject), began to detain Rigoberto Castillo, he “began to actively resist.” Perez left the scene.

During the struggle with Castillo, the police report states, “Several loud commands to stop resisting were given but he refused.”

In the video, you can hear Officer Casiano yelling, “Stop resisting. Put your hands behind your back.”

WATCH THE TASING INCIDENT AND TAKEDOWN HERE:

However, Castillo does not listen and the officers force him to the ground.

Once on the ground, the report states, Officer Casiano “struck the defendant with his fist twice to the side of his body and at which point, officer made an effort to gain compliance by advising the defendant to stop resisting or he would Tase him.”

Castillo still refused and he was Tased. However, the report states while one prong made contact with Castillo’s lower back and the other prong struck Officer Casiano’s left forearm.

In the video, you can see Casino falling down in pain from the shock. “The Taser was immediately shut off and the prong removed,” states the report.

Officer Casiano gets right back up to help his partner with Castillo who is still resisting.

They warn him again to stop or he would be Tased.

“He refused and he was Tased again with both prongs striking his abdomen. The defendant removed one of the prongs and continued to resist by kicking and tensing his arms,” states the report.

The report states Officer Casiano “struck the defendant in the head multiple times with his left fist in efforts to gain compliance.”

Once assisting officers arrived, he was placed into custody.

Meantime, the second man, Lazaro Perez was taken into custody the next day carrying a concealed knife. Police say he is a six-time convicted felon.

Castillo was charged with Cocaine Possession, Resisting an Officer with Violence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Perez was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon.