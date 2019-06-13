TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – Beginning in July, self-driving cars will be allowed to operate on Florida’s roads without a human on board.

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a measure into law that makes this possible.

“Signing this legislation paves the way for Florida to continue as a national leader in transportation innovation and technological advancement,” said DeSantis. “I would like to thank the bill sponsors, Senator Jeff Brandes and Representative Jason Fischer, for their work in making Florida the most autonomous vehicle-friendly state in the country.”

The new law takes effect on July 1st. It will allow self-driving cars without humans on all roads as long as the vehicles meet insurance and safety requirements outlined in the new legislation.

“We here in Florida are pioneering the most exciting innovations in transportation,” said Fischer. “This bill on self-driving cars will usher in a new era of smart cities that will not only expand our economy but increase road safety and decrease traffic congestion.”

Current law allows self-driving vehicles if a person is in the car as backup. The new law also exempts operators inside self-driving cars from laws that ban texting while driving and other potentially distracting activities.

