



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Attention fans of the boy wizard who lived, the much anticipated Wizarding World of Harry Potter, “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure,” has finally opened.

Huge crowds that formed outside the Universal Orlando park prior to opening and inside the park after guests were allowed inside.

According to a screenshot shared MiceChat.com, the wait time at 9:17 a.m. was 600 minutes. Would you wait 10 hours to ride a new theme park attraction? As of 2 p.m., the wait was down to 300 minutes or five hours.

MiceChat.com also reported that rain resulted in frequent down-time for the new coaster on its opening day.

“Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure” is located in the Universal Studios park outside the village of Hogsmeade.

The new themed coaster adventure features a record seven launches and it’s Florid’s longest roller coaster track. It also has a ride’s much-hyped drop-track moment, a first for a Florida coaster.

According to the back story, Hagrid has commandeered an ancient castle in the Forbidden Forest for his latest Care of Magical Creatures class to which the guests are invited to join in.

Hagrid enlists the help of Arthur Weasley to turn a single motorcycle and its sidecar into a long train, with enough seats for everyone.

Then it’s off on a high-speed journey through the Forbidden Forrest where guests will encounter a number of magical creatures from the Harry Potter series including Hagrid’s three-headed dog Fluffy, blast-ended skrewts, Cornish pixies, centaurs, and unicorns.

Hagrid acts as your guide through on-ride audio.

Hagrid’s Motorbikes replaces Dragon Challenge, which was a dueling-coaster attraction that closed in 2017.