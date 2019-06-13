Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami)- The Florida Department of Health and Jackson Health System are investigating the suspicious activity of a man who has been spotted wearing an unofficial physician’s lab coat at local hospitals.
According to Jackson Health System officials, public safety staff members spotted the man at the Jackson Memorial Medical Center campus in Miami on Wednesday and they called police.
The man was given a cease and desist letter and a trespassing warning, according to officials.
Jackson Health System says in a statement that it “is taking this suspicious activity seriously and has notified the Florida Department of Health, which launched an investigation into this matter.”