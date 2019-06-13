Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A house fire in Miami-Dade took the lives of two dogs on Thursday morning.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to an electrical fire in a home near SW 118 Avenue and SW 212 St at around 5:30 a.m.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and used fans to blow the heavy smoke out of the home.
No one was found inside but firefighters did find three dogs which they pulled out of the house.
Fire crews attempted to resuscitate the dogs by giving them oxygen, but only one of the dogs survived.