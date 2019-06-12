



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Wednesday marks three years since the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando where 49 people lost their lives.

Fifty-three others were injured, at the hands of domestic terrorist Omar Mateen.

It is regarded as one of the worst mass shootings in the history of the United States and the worst attack on the LGBTQ community.

But that hasn’t stopped thousands of people from sending messages of love to mourn and celebrate the lives of those lost on June 12, 2016.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter saying, “Today we mourn the loss of life of 49 innocent victims of an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando that targeted the LGBTQ and Hispanic community, and Florida as a whole. In honor of their memory, I am ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff.”

The hashtag, ‘#Pulse’ has been trending on Twitter all day as well.

Both the Orlando Pride, of the National Women’s Soccer League, and Orland City SC, of Major League Soccer, announced that the doors to their home venue, Exploria Stadium, would be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to honor the victims.

The stadium has several seats decorated with Pride colors to help remember the lives lost.

Exploria Stadium is open today to remember the 49 at our 🌈 seats. #OrlandoUnited ➔ 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

➔ Entry will be through Gate E.

➔ Clear bag policy in effect. pic.twitter.com/jsx6aoFrUg — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) June 12, 2019

Florida Senator Rick Scott also gave a speech on the Senate floor, after he and Senator Marco Rubio presented a resolution on the terror attack, which passed unanimously.

The attack, an attack on America, our state, the City of Orlando, our Hispanic and gay communities was a terrorist attack,” said Senator Scott. “This act of terrorism was an attempt to rip at the seams of our society, to divide us and to instill fear in our hearts. But Floridians are strong. Floridians are selfless. Floridians are fighters.”

OnePulse Foundation, a nonprofit started by the owners of the nightclub, began honoring every victim 49 hours before the tragedy’s three-year mark. The foundation posted individual tweets for each of the fallen, with an image of them attached.

The foundation is hosting their Annual Remembrance Ceremony at the former Pulse Nightclub, now known as the Pulse Interim Memorial. The event begins at 7 p.m. and it is open to the public. Local leaders are set to give their reflections and songs and programming will be played to remember the victims.

Anyone interested on learning more about the event can visit the onePulse website.

“As we mark three years from the tragedy that has changed Orlando forever, we continue to reflect on the impact the night has left on our city and the world” said OnePULSE Foundation CEO and former Pulse Nightclub owner Barbara Poma. “Each day we work to grow from this tragedy by battling hatred with education, progress, hope and unity. June 12 will remain a day of remembrance and honor for our 49 angels.”

On Monday, U.S. Reps. Darren Soto and Stephanie Murphy joined Poma in another ceremony outside of the interim memorial, to introduce new legislation aimed at designating the location as a national memorial.

Poma and OnePulse said they plan to build a national memorial and museum by 2022.

CBS4 remembers the 49 fallen angels:

Stanley Almodovar III, 23-years-old

Amanda L. Alvear, 25-years-old

Oscar A. Aracena Montero, 26-years-old

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala, 33-years-old

Antonio Davon Brown, 29-years-old

Darryl Roman Burt II, 29-years-old

Angel Candelario-Padro, 28-years-old

Juan Chavez Martinez, 25-years-old

Luis Daniel Conde, 39-years-old

Cory James Connell, 21-years-old

Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25-years-old

Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32-years-old

Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández, 31-years-old

Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25-years-old

Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26-years-old

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz, 22-years-old

Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22-years-old

Paul Terrell Henry, 41-years-old

Frank Hernandez, 27-years-old

Miguel Angel Honorato, 30-years-old

Javier Jorge Reyes, 40-years-old

Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19-years-old

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30-years-old

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, 25-years-old

Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32-years-old

Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21-years-old

Brenda Marquez McCool, 49-years-old

Gilberto R. Silva Menendez, 25-years-old

Kimberly Jean Morris, 37-years-old

Akyra Monet Murray, 18-years-old

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo, 20-years-old

Geraldo A. Ortiz Jimenez, 25-years-old

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36-years-old

Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32-years-old

Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35-years-old

Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25-years-old

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez, 27-years-old

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado, 35-years-old

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24-years-old

Yilmary Rodríguez Solivan, 24-years-old

Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34-years-old

Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33-years-old

Martin Benitez Torres, 33-years-old

Jonathan A. Camuy Vega, 24-years-old

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez, 37-years-old

Luis Sergio Vielma, 22-years-old

Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez, 50-years-old

Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37-years-old

Jerald Arthur Wright, 31-years-old