MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was a massive manhunt overnight in Opa-locka as police officers from several departments searched for two robbery suspects who shot at officers who tried to stop them.

It happened near NW 151st Street and 22nd Avenue.

Police were looking for the pair who had carjacked a woman Tuesday afternoon. When officers spotted the stolen car, they tried to pull it over and that’s when they were fired on. No one was hit.

The suspects then ran off.

A perimeter was set up and a search was conducted by ground and air. Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens police assisted in the search. Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson said the two men they are looking for are armed and dangerous and police want to get them off the streets.

“Any time anyone says shots fired at anyone, specifically a police officer, everyone tries to render any aid we can,” said Dobson.

Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody.