MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens teen who reportedly shot and killed a 17-year-old who played football at Miami Norland Senior High made an appearance in bond court on Wednesday.

Jatwan Phillips, 16, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Joshua Ancrum.

The shooting happened, around 3 p.m., on May 21st in a home in the 3400 block of NW 20th Street.

A witness told police he, Ancrum and Phillips were playing video games in a room. The witness said Phillips was holding a black handgun and at one point, he pointed it at Ancrum and said “see, you should have been gone boy,” according to the arrest report.

The witness said he looked down for a second and then heard a “loud noise.” He said when he looked up he saw Ancrum with a gunshot wound in his chest. He said both Philips and Ancrum ran out of the room.

Ancrum was airlifted to a hospital but died on the way.

Philips was arrested on the day of the shooting and charged as a juvenile. Since then, the state has said he’ll be prosecuted as an adult.

The South Florida Express football league said in addition to playing for Norland, Acrum also played on their 7and7 football team.

USA Today said Ancrum had scholarship offers from the University of South Florida, Florida International University, Southern Mississippi University, and Bowling Green. They referred to him as a ‘rapidly rising three-star prospect’.