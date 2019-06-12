



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with attempted home break-ins in the Weston area.

BSO says the man was captured on video “seemingly enjoying some midday fishing,” when he was actually casing the neighborhood and looking to break into homes.

Surveillance video captured the man behind homes at around 12:30 p.m. on April 11.

Police said a homeowner in the Coconuts neighborhood noticed a man walking around the lake behind his home.

The man said he noticed the suspect peeking into his screened-in patio, but didn’t think much of it.

Later, the homeowner reviewed video, only to find out the suspect attempted to get inside his home.

BSO is hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect.

The man was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jean shorts. He also appeared to have tattoos on both his legs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO at 954-626-4008 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).