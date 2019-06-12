



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Most of us say we want to try to eat better.

We want to eat more whole foods and less processed stuff, right? But sometimes, in an effort to live our healthiest lives, we’re actually going against the advice of nutritionists.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down four of the food habits many of us have that nutritionists wish we would stop doing!

Avoiding The Yolk

Eating the egg white only is a good way to cut calories, it doesn’t make it healthier than eating the entire egg. Nutritionists wish we’d stop avoiding the yolk all the time. That’s where the nutrients are. Egg whites are a great source of protein, but eating the entire egg will likely keep you feeling full longer.

Going Gluten Free

Now, let me preface this by saying, those with celiac disease or a legitimate gluten allergy or sensitivity should definitely go gluten-free. But unless medically necessary, eliminating all gluten may make it difficult for you to get all the fibers, vitamins, and minerals your body needs.

Skipping Fruit

Some people cut fruit out of their diets to avoid sugar. But nutritionists say that’s not necessary. Your body doesn’t digest naturally occurring sugar in fruit the same way it digests refined or processed sugar. Fruit also contains fiber that’s important to our overall gut health. Remember, moderation is key.

Thawing Food On the Counter

I leave my house at 2:30 a.m. and I almost always forget to take out whatever I plan to make for dinner so it can defrost. Cue me, rushing to defrost something at 3 p.m. Not good! But I’m not alone. A lot of people apparently put food out to defrost on the counter, assuming room temperature will make it thaw faster. But this could lead to bacteria growth and foodborne illness. Nutritionists say it’s safer to thaw them in the microwave or in the refrigerator overnight. Meal planning might be a great way to help us remember to defrost our foods the day before.

