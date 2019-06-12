TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted 8 Florida residents on 83 counts of running a dogfighting operation involving 100 dogs.
The operation had been run since 2014 in Gadsden County, located just west of the state’s capital, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
The indictment said the defendants bred and sold “pit bull-like” dogs and trained them to fight. They also had equipment to stage fights around the county.
Prosecutors said in a news release that most of the recovered dogs were placed with dog adoption organizations. The remains of one dog were found at a site where dog fights were taking place.
Each charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)