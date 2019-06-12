



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Floridians don’t need to be told that the Sunshine State is fun but it’s nice to be recognized.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Florida ranked as America’s most fun state behind California — making it No. 2.

For the rankings, WalletHub used more than two dozen weighted metrics related to entertainment, recreation and nightlife.

Florida ranked number two in entertainment and recreation and 11th for nightlife.

Other states in the top five most fun states include New York, Washington and Colorado.

According to the ranking, West Virginia, Mississippi, Delaware and Rhode Island are the least fun states in the union.

