Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement agencies all around South Florida came together for special training.
Wednesday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, agencies carried out training exercises designed to keep the community safe in case of a terror attack.
Organizers called the exercise Operation Powerhouse.
The full-scare terror simulation included scenarios like active shooters and major acts of terrorism.
Officials say the drills aren’t just designed to keep everyone safe, but to keep law enforcement ready to take on any situation.