FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An assistant Broward state attorney is out of jail after being arrested and accused of driving under the influence.

Alim Babayev, who works in the criminal division, has been charged with DUI involving property damage and leaving the scene of an accident.

On Tuesday, around 6:45 p.m., Babayev is accused of rear-ending a gold Nissan Pathfinder and sideswiping a black Toyota Corolla on northbound I-95 near Broward Boulevard.

A witness said he called 911 and followed the hit and run driver who abandoned his white Ford Crown Victoria on I-95 between Sunrise and Oakland Park boulevards.

When the witness stopped, he said Babayev walked up to his car and begged to get in, promising he would give him anything he wanted.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrived and took Babayev into custody, noting his actions and “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” according to the report.

Babayev was taken to the Breath and Alcohol Center. The trooper noted that Babayev’s clothing was soiled, wet, there were vomit stains on his shirt, and his left pant at the knee was torn.

When asked if he was involved in an accident on I-95, Babayev replied “no,” according to the report.

After reading the Miranda warning, the trooper asked if he still wished to speak to which Babayev replied ‘no.” When asked if he would take a field sobriety test, Babayev again replied “no.”

He was then arrested on the two charges and taken to the Broward County Jail

The State Attorney’s Office said Babayev has been suspended without pay until the charges are resolved. At that time a decision will be made on his employment with the office.