



The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) funds programs that serve children and families, advocates for policies that protect the interests of future generations, and provides leadership that brings the child-serving community together.

In addition to funding services for children and families in Broward County, the CSC also participates in a multitude of community partnerships designed to provide support for families in need.

One such activity is the “Back to School Extravaganza” which provides backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, and shoes to school age children identified by school social workers and community partners as living in economically disadvantaged households. In 2019, the community partnership that is the “Back to School Extravaganza” provided supplies to 7,500 students at four distribution events.

This will be the ninth year that the Children’s Services Council of Broward County will provide support to fund back to school supplies for Broward County students. The 2019 plan is to serve 8,000 students in need. Each event will be a resource fair where parents can sign up for FREE services, such as KIDCARE, Free and Reduced Lunch, Food Stamps, Immunizations, and Health & Dental Checkups.

Additionally, hundreds of books will be given away on those four days. Partners in the event include Broward County Public Schools, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, the Y of South Florida, In Jacob’s Shoes, Running with Sole, Converse, Crocket Foundation, Carly Uniforms, Jim Moran Foundation, HandsOn Broward, Holy Cross Hospital, Memorial Healthcare System, and more.

“Every year thousands of students go back to school without the supplies and adequate clothes and shoes they need to feel good about themselves and succeed,” says Sandra Bernard-Bastien, Chief Communications Officer of the CSC. “That is why, over the past 9 years, the Council has spearheaded, together with Broward County Public Schools social workers and dozens of other partners, the Back to School Extravaganza. Our funding is matched by corporate entities and generous individuals who have helped to make this a growing success, year after year,” she says.

If you are interested in making a donation to the “Back to School Extravaganza” please go to cscbroward.org/BTSE and make a credit card donation or send a check made out to Community Foundation of Broward (“Back to School Extravaganza” on the memo line) and send it to Children’s Services Council, 6600 W. Commercial Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319.

It costs only $35 to outfit a child with a new backpack, shoes, school supplies and a uniform.

In addition to donations, dozens of volunteers participate at each school to help set up and distribute materials at the events. To volunteer, please register with HandsOn Broward at handsonbroward.org. Let’s help Broward students start off the 2019-2020 school year right!

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

To learn more about the Children’s Services Council, please call (954) 377-1000 or visit our website: cscbroward.org. Follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

