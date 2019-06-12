Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Parents get ready! ‘Pay your age’ at Build-a-Bear Workshop is back.
The promotion, which caused massive lines at malls across South Florida is back by popular demand.
The only difference, and it’s a big one, is that this year the company has come up with a way to control crowds.
Only 200,000 tickets will be offered nationwide to customers who sign up by June 16th on the Build-a-Bear website.
Those tickets can be redeemed June 24th through June 28th for a customized stuffed toy.
Last year the promotion drew thousands out for the one-day-only event.
It was so popular some stores were forced to close because of safety concerns.