MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Parents get ready! ‘Pay your age’ at Build-a-Bear Workshop is back.

The promotion, which caused massive lines at malls across South Florida is back by popular demand.

The only difference, and it’s a big one, is that this year the company has come up with a way to control crowds.

Only 200,000 tickets will be offered nationwide to customers who sign up by June 16th on the Build-a-Bear website.

Those tickets can be redeemed June 24th through June 28th for a customized stuffed toy.

Last year the promotion drew thousands out for the one-day-only event.

It was so popular some stores were forced to close because of safety concerns.

