MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenage boy is facing murder charges for a shooting death that took place in a South Florida mobile home park.

Mugshot for 18-year-old Jaquavius Matthews. (Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections)

According to police, 18-year-old Jaquavius Matthews and a second person were walking through the Honey Hill Trailer Park complex back on March 23rd.

The two approached the victim after she parked her 2019 Nissan Frontier truck next to her trailer, per the arrest report.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects walk past the victim but then turn around and walk towards her.

Police say moments later, footage then shows the pair running on foot away from where the victim was parked.

Officers responded after receiving a call of a person that was shot, and found the victim deceased when they arrived due to a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation into the shooting led detectives to Matthews, who was arrested on May 31st.

He’s been charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

 

