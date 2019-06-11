MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami neighborhood is the first community in South Florida to get its very own shipping container home.

These homes have in recent years become trendy in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

The home is being built with two containers which will transform into a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 480 square foot home.

The residence will also be hurricane-proof.

On Tuesday, crews placed the container home in a small lot near Southwest 63rd Terrace on land owned by Miami-Dade County.

CBS4 News has learned the home will not sell for more than $180,000.

It is expected to be completed by the end of summer.