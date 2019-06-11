Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The long-awaited sequel to Disney’s Frozen is on the way!
On Tuesday, Disney released the first trailer for Frozen II, along with some information about the film.
The sequel will explore Elsa’s magical powers, including why she was born with them and how they could be threatening her kingdom.
The trailer shows Elsa, along with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, embarking on a dangerous but remarkable journey.
Reprising their roles are Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf).
Frozen II opens in theaters on November 22.