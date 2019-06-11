WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation that could allow Floridians to gain access to cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and elsewhere.

The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday in The Villages, home to one of the state’s largest retirement-age communities.

The legislation allows creation of two prescription drug importation programs subject to federal government approval. DeSantis has said President Donald Trump supports the initiative.

U.S. consumers pay some of the highest prescription drug prices in the world, as much as 30% to 190% more than other western countries. Supporters say the bill would give Floridians a chance to enjoy some savings with cheaper drugs from Canada and other foreign countries.

Opponents warned of counterfeit, contaminated, or ineffective drugs and said the program could prove costly to oversee and regulate.

