FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Chinese woman who reportedly talked her way past security to illegally enter President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort could soon learn whether she will be allowed to act as her own attorney.
Yujing Zhang’s request to fire her public defenders and represent herself is scheduled to be heard Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Roy Altman in Fort Lauderdale.
Zhang stunned Altman last month by saying she wanted to represent herself. He tried to dissuade her but said he would allow it if she were found competent.
Assistant federal public defender Kristy Militello wrote in court documents last week that Zhang wouldn’t meet with a psychologist, but has appeared mentally competent in interviews with her attorneys.
The 33-year-old Zhang has pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing March 30 at Mar-a-Lago and lying to Secret Service agents.
