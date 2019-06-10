



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Days after dozens of dogs were rescued from what animal services called deplorable conditions, some of those pups are getting ready to get their new leash on life.

According to officials from Miami-Dade Animal Services, 99 dogs and 5 cats were “victims of neglect and rescued from inhumane conditions on Thursday from a property in South Miami-Dade.”

The dogs are small to medium size Shih Tzu, Basset Hound, and terrier mixes.

By Monday morning, many of those rescued pets were ready for adoption.

Veterinarians at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center clinic in Doral worked around the clock over the weekend to provide medical care for the rescued animals.

Many of the dogs had to be shaved since their fur was caked in urine and feces.

The previous owner explains why she wants some of them back.

“I got them from the road and if they were hurt, I nursed them back to health,” Alice James told CBS4’s Ty Russell.

James says she spent $1,000 a month on her pets. She admits she only believed roughly 40 lived inside her house and 8 were outside.

“They were well taken care of. They had enough food. They were spoon fed. Always. At night, they needed to have their scrambled eggs,” explained James.

The animals were discovered following a Good Samaritan’s call to 311 to report abuse.

James and other people who live at the home invited County workers inside to see the dogs. After an inspection, workers say all of the animals were taken away because of inhumane conditions.

“That’s what they say. You get all kind of hearsay,” said Robert Lanza, Alice James’ roommate.

Many of the dogs are battling respiratory problems.

James has one request for Animal Services.

“I want to have the eight dogs back who were living outside, never inside.”

Animal Services plans to turn the case over to the State Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson says they hope the former owner gets mandatory counseling.

We are committed to saving every pet possible, and we will need your help in the coming days finding homes for some of these dogs. During the summer months, our population surges, so please spread the word about the need for adopters! — Miami-Dade Animals (@AdoptMiamiPets) June 7, 2019

To adopt one of these pets, visit animals.miamidade.gov or call 311.