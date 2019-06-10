MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second man involved in an exchange of gunfire with another driver Friday in Davie has died.

Police said two drivers exchanged gunfire in the area of SW 8TH Street and S. Flamingo Road at around 2 p.m.

The shooting caused Flamingo Road to be shut down for hours.

Police said a man in a white utility truck died at the scene, while the second driver, in a white BMW, as rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

Authorities said that man died over the weekend at the hospital.

On Monday, detectives continue to search for answers about what sparked a shootout on a busy road during the day.

“The cause of what started this incident is not known,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone. “We’re investigating all possibilities, including road rage.”

In the road lay a handgun. Crime scene investigators focused on that weapon and other evidence nearby.

“We do have many spent shell casings along with a firearm that we’re taking under consideration for evidence,” Leone said.

“We do have some witnesses who say they heard gunshots so if anybody was in the area during this altercation please contact the Davie Police Department so we can get a better idea of what’s going on.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).