PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A very powerful art unveiling in Parkland on Saturday night.

It’s a project to bring the community together to heal and reflect following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.

During a two week period last April, artists Steven and William Ladd worked with more than 1000 people in a so-called scroll-a-thon.

The art project involves rolling materials into scrolls and attaching a personal narrative to them.

They made up a large work of art being called Growth and Strength.

“This has been an amazing project for the community,” said Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky. “So many people from all over Norhtwest Broward were able to take part in it.

“Sometimes in a healing process you can feel very alone and a project like this brings people together [and] allows them to share their story so that they now they’re all in this together and they’re healing together.”

The mayor added how special it is that the art project will be up at the Parkland Recreation and Enrichment Center and that people can see it for years to come.

