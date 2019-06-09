



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cell phone video showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue using the Jaws of Life to rescue three children and one adult in Opa-locka.

A heavily damaged car crashed into a tree along busy Northwest 27th Avenue near 151st Street.

The sound of the crash was heard by neighbors and some who were driving in the area.

“It sounded like a crash. You can hear the skid marks. You can hear the skid. I knew it was a car that hit something,” Martel Williams said.

Williams says he made a U-turn as soon as he heard the loud bang. When he pulled up yards away from the car, he says there was smoke.

He still went up to it and tried his hardest to help those inside get out.

“We were stung by bees. So, we could do anything actually,” Williams said.

Williams said he and others then felt helpless. But soon after, first responders arrived. They too faced some of the same problems.

“The paramedics came pretty quick. They got stung by bees too. They were trying to rush over there and they got stung by bees,” Williams said.

The rescue forced crews to briefly shut-down southbound lanes near the crash. Still, Williams and others are shaken up from what they witnessed Saturday night.

“It’s pretty shocking. I was trying to help, you know, kids or anybody’s life,” Williams said.

CBS4 News is still working to learn what caused the crash and the conditions of those involved.