



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami-Dade School Board member Solomon Stinson, will remain behind bars without bond, in connection with a shooting spree following an argument over a parking space outside a movie theater.

Solomon Stinson, 81, made his first court appearance Friday morning on attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. His attorney filed a not guilty plea.

Police say the bizarre series of events unfolded on Sunday June 2. Police said Stinson shot through a man’s window after they got into an argument outside the AMC theaters at the Pembroke Lakes mall. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car talking to someone in the car next to him when Stinson approached him about the spot. Police say Stinson shot at the man’s car, shattering the back window.

Stinson is also accused of pointing a gun at a woman while driving through a Miramar neighborhood, described by police as an aggravated assault.

He fired shots at another car while driving on Flamingo Road and fired at pursuing police officers who fired back, investigators said.

During the pursuit, Stinson lost control of his car and drove into a ditch near 140th Avenue and Sheridan Street where the Cadillac caught fire.

Police subdued him using a “non-lethal weapon” but did not specify what kind.

Stinson was involuntarily held for a mental health evaluation.

Stinson is a former longtime Miami-Dade School Board member who retired from the Miami-Dade County School Board in 2010, after 14 years.

Before he was elected, he served the district in various capacities, including as an elementary school teacher, principal and deputy superintendent. He earned multiple degrees and education certifications, including a doctorate in school administration from the University of Iowa.

Miami-Dade’s Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution May 21 co-designating portions of roads in northeastern part of the county as “Dr. Solomon Stinson Street.”

The resolution noted that Stinson “devoted 36 years of outstanding and dedicated service as an educator, role model, and mentor to help shape thousands of children’s lives.”